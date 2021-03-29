Vijayawada: DBF accuses MLA of using SC/ST Act for political gain

Vijayawada: Dalit Bahujan Front (DBF) joint action committee leaders made it clear here on Monday that they are capable of protecting the interests of the Dalits, if there is any injustice done to them.

Heavily coming down on Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy for using the names of Dalits to seek political vendetta against the opposition leader, the DBF leader Melam Bhagya Rao addressing the media at Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti office here said that no Dalit farmer ever approached them stating that injustice was done to him. It is highly unfortunate that the names of Dalit farmers were being used to file false cases.

He said that if the government intended to do justice to Dalits, it is welcome. However, they should not be used to file criminal cases under the SC/ST Act.

He deplored that the SC/ST Act is being used for their political mileage.

In fact, about 8,000 Dalit farmers were adversely affected by the government decision and even the tenancy amount was not being given to them. They lost their livelihood and lives were destroyed. Instead of solving these problems, the politicians are using them to meet their political ends.

Dalit JAC chairman Martin Luther said,"Nobody can take away our land forcibly as we are not that weak. It is grossly unjust to use Dalits for their gain. If the MLA is in favour of Dalits, the compensation being paid to them should be enhanced," he demanded. He pointed out that MLA Ramakrishna Reddy used his friend Jupudi Johnson to submit a complaint to him.

Dalit women JAC leader Suvarna Kumari said that the YSRCP leaders won the electionsby telling outright lies in Amaravati and later, they destroyed Amaravati. She said that they were ready to lodge a complaint against the MLA stating that their lands were not taken away by anyone. If the YSRCP has any love and affection towards Dalits, let Amaravati be the capital city in the larger interest of Dalits, she said.