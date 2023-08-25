Vijayawada: Deletions in electoral rolls from Jan 2022 to be reverified says CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena

Vijayawada : AP Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena issued order for reverificatin of all deletions in electoral rolls from January 2022.

In a statement here on Thursday, Meena said to ensure purity of the electoral roll, Election Commission is very particular about the procedures adopted during the process of preparation and maintenance of electoral roll and the correctness of outcome of the process of addition, deletion and modification of the names in the roll.

The CEO said that the senior officers of Election Commission in a meeting at Visakhapatnam on August 2 and 3 instructed the district election officials and district Collectors that all the deletions, which have been done in voters list from January 6, 2022 till date, should be reverified to check whether all such deletions have been made following due procedure or not to reconfirm the sanctity and purity of the electoral roll. The CEO said after the completion of whole process of reverification, the report will be sent to Election Commission of India.