Vijayawada: Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana worships Goddess Durga

Vijayawada(NTR district): Deputy CM and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here on Tuesday. Along with his family members, he had Goddess Kanaka Durga darshan and performed special puja.

As part of Vasantha Navaratri festivities, the Durga temple authorities have been organising Chandi Homam, Pushparchana and other sacred rituals.

In view of this, the Minister visited the temple and offered flowers to the Goddess and participated in Pushparchana.

Earlier, as per tradition, temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, EO D Bramaramba, chief priest and other priests gave a warm welcome to the Minister. Later, priests gave him Vedasirvachanam and prasadam.

Later interacting with the media, Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that he had appealed to the TTD Chairman and EO to construct a building at the vacant land of the TTD (near the temple) to provide accommodation to the devotees of Goddess Durga. He said, "at present we are unable to provide accommodation to pilgrims. Hence, we requested the TTD to construct a building with 100 rooms along with parking facilities."

Endowments Commissioner Dr Hari Jawahar Lal and temple Trust Board members accompanied the Minister.