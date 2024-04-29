BJP leaders are like alms seekers: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the BJP was unable to answer the questions raised by the Congress on the issues of development and its leaders were unable to explain why they had failed to implement the promises they had made during the last two elections and hence they were now seeking votes in the name of ‘Jai Sriram’.

Addressing a road corner meeting at L B Nagar along with Malkajgiri candidate Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy, the Chief Minister said the BJP leaders were behaving like alms seekers who hold images of various gods on the road.

Whenever questions like ‘where are the jobs’ are raised the saffron party leaders will explain how well they celebrated Hanuman Jayanthi with pomp and gaiety as they have nothing else to speak about, Revanth said, adding that ‘they have brought the faith on to the roads.”

The TPCC chief reiterated that the gods should stay in the hearts of devotees and in temples. “Even our forefathers have celebrated these festivals with utmost devotion,” he added.

The Chief Minister asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Telangana on April 30, to answer first as to why the promises made in the AP State Reorganization Act were not fulfilled. He should first answer what was BJP’s stance on the reservations. He should reply why the Palamuru Lift Irrigation failed to get national status. Why the Bayyaram factory failed to see the light of the day and what happened to the Railway Coach factory.

First, he has to answer all these questions before venturing into Telangana,” the CM said.

Modi, the TPCC chief alleged, took away all the projects to Gujarat. He said only the Congress can develop the state and take forward the country.

He wants to do injustice to SCs by removing reservations. Referring to BRS and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth Reddy said KCR was travelling by bus, as his car was turned scrap and sold at ‘jummerat bazar’. He urged the voters to remain vary of KCR as he would remain a deceitful leader. His policies pushed the TSRTC into losses, the CM added.

Questioning the BJP contestant Eatala Rajender and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as to what they had done for the city after the Musi deluge. Those who were living on the banks were displaced and lost their belongings but neither Kishan Reddy nor Eatala got them a penny, he alleged. This shows that despite their claims of having direct contact with top leaders in Delhi they can do nothing. That being the situation do you need to elect such people, Revanth asked the voters. On the other hand, the Congress will stand by the people and ensure overall development of the city, he added.