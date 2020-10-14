Vijayawada: Development of Dargah demanded

Vijayawada: Muslim priests staged a protest by breaking 116 coconuts over the inaction of the state government on the development of the 450-year-old Hazarat Ali Hussain Sha Khadiri Darga located near the Prakasam barrage on Tuesday. The Muslim priests alleged that the state government is not taking measures to provide basic amenities for devotees even after allocating Rs 68.75 lakh. The Dargah was in news for the past few years as wall was built as part of the flyover construction works.



Speaking on the occasion, Altaf Ali Raza, the president of the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Muslim Personal Law Board of India, said the devotees don't have entrance to enter the Dargah. He alleged the previous Government had hatched conspiracy to demolish the historical Dargah but the Muslims prevented through legal process. Altaf Ali Raza with other priests staged a protest by breaking 116 coconuts on Tuesday.

He said Muslims submitted representation to the Deputy CM, Amjad Basha requesting the latter for the development of Dargah and providing basic amenities but there was no response from the government. He warned a lesson will be taught, if conspiracy is hatched to demolish two Dargas --Hazarat Ali Hussain Sha Khadiri and Hazarat Hussain Sha Khadiri Dargah --near Prakasam barrage. He requested chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to intervene and help for the development and protection of Dargah.