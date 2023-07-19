Vijayawada: Devineni Uma urges NHAI to pay compensation to farmers

Vijayawada: TDP state general secretary and former Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao demanded the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) authorities to make justice to the farmers who gave their lands for the construction of China Avutapalli-Gollapudi 6-lane NHAI by-pass. He asked the NHAI officials to construct service roads adjacent to by-pass road for benefit of farmers, who goes into their farm lands for cultivation.

Devineni Uma along with the farmers met NHAI Project Director Narayana Reddy at the office at Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

He discussed long pending payment of compensation to farmers and submitted a representation in this regard.

Briefing the media, Rao said that several farmers belonging to Gollapudi, Rayanapadu and other villages’ had given their lands for the construction of the NHAI six lane by-pass under package -3 and they did not receive compensation yet, he said.

He said that the farmers are also facing hardships to go into their farms from the by-pass road as the NHAI officials are not laying service road, he added.

He further stated that due to lack of coordination between the Revenue Department and the NHAI authorities, farmers are facing problems.

He also said the NHAI has constructed a retaining wall to the by-pass road and they are preventing farmers and residents from going to their farms and house plots, he informed. Vijayawada Rural former MPP Vadlamudi Jagan Mohan Rao, TDP leader V Chalapathi Rao and others were present.