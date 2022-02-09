Vijayawada: Directors of seven academies take oath

Vijayawada: The State government, to promote Telugu literature, music and dance, had revived seven academies, said Minister for Tourism, Culture, Youth Services Muttamsetti Srinivas while participating in the swearing-in ceremony of new directors and members of the seven academies here on Tuesday.

The Minister administered oath of office to the directors and members of the seven academies. Later, he felicitated the directors and members with shawls and bouquets.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan and MLA Meruga Nagarjuna congratulated the newly appointed directors and the members of various academies.

Sahitya Akademi chairperson P Srilakshmi; Music and Dance Akademi chairperson P Sirisha Yadav; Nataka Akademi chairperson R Harita; Visual Arts Akademi chairperson Kudupudi Satya Sailaja; Folk Arts Akademi chairman K Nagabhushanam; History Akademi chairperson K Nagamalleswari; and Science and Technology Akademi chairperson T Prabhavati also participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

AP State Creative and Cultural Samiti chairperson Vangapandu Usha, special chief secretary Rajat Bhargav, CEO Mallikarjuna Rao were present.