Police organise mock drills in Kanigiri

Kanigiri: As part of the measures to control untoward incidents before and after the counting day, the Prakasam police have demonstrated a mock drill to create an awareness of police readiness in handling mobs involved in violent incidents at the Pamur bus stand centre here on Monday.

Following the orders of SP Garud Sumit Sunil, the Kanigiri sub-division police organised the mock drill, and said that they are ready to initiate stringent action on the people involved in the untoward incidents during the counting.

The Kanigiri DSP, Ramaraju said that they will issue a notice first to the people trying to instigate the violence, as per the crowd control protocols, and then fire tear gas shells with permission from the magistrate.

The DSP said that the SP has deployed special teams, along with the special force in the subdivisions, to tackle the mobs trying to incite violence and disturb the law and order situation in the district. He said that there would be mobile parties equipped with arms also roaming around the villages.

The Kanigiri CI, Venkateswara Rao, Pamur CI Ramanaik, Kanigiri circle SIs, Pamur circle SIs, RSIs, and other staff were present.