Vijayawada: Disputes between Kesineni brothers exposed

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas and his brother Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni are at loggerheads as the MP is reportedly unhappy with his brother's attitude.

Kesineni Sivanath, a realtor and TDP leader, is trying to consolidate his position in the party in Vijayawada. MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani lodged a complaint with Patamata police in Vijayawada on May 27 this year, alleging that an unknown person was using duplicate VIP sticker, and asked the cops to take action against this person using his VIP sticker.

Patamata police booked a case on June 9 under the sections of 420, 416, 415, 468, 499 read with 34. Telangana police has identified the vehicle using the duplicate VIP sticker of MP Kesineni Nani. The vehicle was registered under the name of Kesineni Janaki Lakshmi, wife of Kesineni Sivanath.

Meanwhile, Kesineni Sivanath on Wednesday said that it was not correct to drag the names of women into disputes. He clarified that his vehicle has no VIP sticker and Telangana police also noticed it. He said the sticker dispute is just a family dispute and not political. Sivanath said MP Kesineni Nani is his own brother and not his enemy.

Sivanath said he is ready to do any work for the TDP as per the instructions of party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and reminded that he had not asked for party ticket to contest Lok Sabha elections.

The incident took place when the gap between Kesineni Nani and the party leadership increased. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani allegedly unhappy with a few TDP leaders in the city and other segments in Lok Sabha constituency. He is not actively taking part in the party activities for the past few years. Party leaders former MLA Bonda Uma and former MLC Buddha Venkanna openly revolted against the MP.

It should be noted here

that Kesineni Nani actively campaigned in the VMC elections when his daughter Kesineni Swetha contested the VMC polls.

She won the elections and became a corporator. After the VMC elections, MP Kesineni Nani is not actively taking part in the party activities.

He even skipped the party Mahanadu recently.