Vijayawada: DYFI, SFI stage protest opposing new education policy

Vijayawada: Activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest near the Lenin centre here on Tuesday, opposing the new education policy. They demanded that the Union government fill two crore jobs in the country.



The DYFI state secretary, M Surya Rao addressing the activists demanded that the Central government immediately fill 24 lakh posts lying vacant in the public sector undertakings, if it is really serious on it. He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power with promise of giving two crore jobs to the youth. But he failed to fulfil the promise. He said lakhs of government employees lost their jobs since the BJP came into power.

The SFI state assistant secretary, K Prasanna Kumar alleged the new education policy announced by the Government will keep the poor away from the education. He said the government is also not following the student teacher ratio and giving priority to foreign universities.

SFI district leaders Praveen, M Koti, Ch Sumanth, DYFI leader Nizam and others participated in the protest.