Vijayawada: EC cracks down on anonymous political hoardings

Vijayawada : Ina serious crackdown on anonymous hoardings which did not disclose the identity of the publishers, the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a strong message directed all States and Union Territories mandating the clear identification of printer and publishers on printed election-related material including hoardings to ensure accountability and transparency in campaign communications.

Joint director of ECI Anuj Chandak said in a statement here on Wednesday that the decision was taken by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu after representations were received in the Commission stating that hoardings without the identity of the printer or publisher have been noticed.



The joint director pointed out that Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, unequivocally prohibits the printing or publishing of election pamphlets, posters, placards or banners without prominently displaying the name and address of the printer and publisher.



It may be recalled that the CEC has highlighted addressing the issue of misinformation as one of the challenges along with money and muscle power for a level playing field. With this directive, the Commission now has put the accountability on printers, publishers, licensees/contractors of urban local bodies renting out outdoor advertising space for the political advertisements published on outdoor media.



The instructions, while allowing political ads for promotion of a party/candidate, prohibit any political advertisement given against a party or candidate. Any political ad released at the cost of exchequer regarding advertisement of a party/government in power is also prohibited. All political advertisements will be displayed only after certification/approval of the designated authority responsible for approving advertisement.

