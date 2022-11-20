Vijayawada: EESL to supply energy efficient electrical appliances

Vijayawada(NTR District): Special Chief Secretary of AP Housing Department Ajay Jain said a tripartite agreement will be reached among Andhra Pradesh Housing department and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficient Development Corporation (APSEEDCO) Energy department to supply energy efficient appliances at cost effective prices to benefit the housing scheme beneficiaries to reduce electricity bills, enhance energy efficiency and protect environment.

He said Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has agreed in principle to supply energy efficient appliances like LED bulbs, LED tube lights and energy efficient fans at cost effective prices to AP State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) to distribute to the beneficiaries of houses being constructed under Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

Accordingly, AP State Housing Department would take up the procurement of energy efficient appliances through EESL directly while APSEEDCO shall oversee the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) activities and supervision of the project.

Special Chief secretary Ajay Jain along with Vishal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of EESL, conducted a teleconference and explained the objective of the government on supply of appliances. He said the housing department would distribute 4 LED bulbs, 2 LED tube lights, 2 energy efficiency fans to each beneficiary. He said around 734 units of energy per house per annum is expected to be saved by using Energy efficient appliances. He informed that around Rs 352 crore per annum will be saved by using energy efficient appliances in 15.6 lakh houses that are being constructed under phase-1 of housing scheme. He said EESL indicated that 50, 60 and 90 per cent energy savings could be achieved by using energy efficient appliances when compared to conventional appliances.

Officials of AP Housing Corporation, EESL, Andhra Pradesh State Energy conservation Mission (APSECM), Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficient Development Corporation (APSEEDCO) have participated in the teleconference.

CEO EESL Vishal Kapoor said EESL is keen on implementing large scale EE projects in Andhra Pradesh. He further disclosed that Union Power Minister RK Singh has categorically directed EESL to study the potentiality for effective implementation of energy efficiency in the States with the coordination of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Government of India and State governments to achieve the desired goals of climate change.