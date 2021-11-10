Vijayawada: Elections to two MLC seats on December 10

Vijayawada:The district administration is gearing up to conduct the elections to elect two MLCs under the local body quota.

The elections will be held on December 10. Notification for the elections will be issued on November 16 and nominations will be received up to November 23. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 24 and the last date for withdrawing of nominations is November 26. The polling will be held on December 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ZPTC members, MPTC members, municipal corporation corporators and councilors of the municipalities will cast their vote in the MlC elections.

Two MLCs will be elected in the district and the counting of votes will be held on December 14. Krishna district Collector J Nivas participated in the video conference conducted by Chief Electoral Officer Vijayanand.

He informed that the draft voters list will be released on November 12. He said awareness will be created among the representatives of the local bodies on exercise of their franchise. On the other hand, some YSRCP candidates have started lobbying for the two MLC seats in the district. Talasila Raghuram, the YSRCP leader and the coordinator of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's programme, is in the race for one MLC seat. Some other leaders are lobbying for the second MLC seat. Generally caste equations play important role in allotment of tickets and nomination of candidates for the key posts.