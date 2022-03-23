Vijayawada: Embarkation point at Gannavaram for Haj pilgrims

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha said embarkation point would be set up at Gannavaram airport for the convenience of Haj pilgrims of Andhra Pradesh.

He was the chief guest at the Haj committee meeting organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering, Amjad Basha said Andhra Pradesh is the only State that has designed a sub-plan for Minorities and Muslims are thankful to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for recognising Urdu as the second language of Andhra Pradesh. He alleged the previous TDP government had neglected the welfare of Muslim minorities in the State.

He said the YSRCP government is offering many nominated posts to Muslims and added that no other State in the history of Indian politics has given such recognition of minorities as given by YSRCP government.

Film actor Ali said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been supporting Muslims in all possible ways and implementing welfare schemes for the Minorities. Ali said it is a good gesture by the government to help the Haj pilgrims. Stating that there is Haj House is Nampally, Hyderabad, he hoped Andhra Pradesh will also get Haj house.

AP Haj Committee Chairman Sk Gausal Lazam said Haj pilgrimage started and the Haj committee would meet CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to request for construction of Haj House.

Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Shaik Asif, Vijayawada City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Vijayawada East Assembly constituency YSRCP In-charge Devineni Avinash, YSRCP City President Boppana Bhava Kumar and others attended the Haj committee meeting.