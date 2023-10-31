Vijayawada: Employees Chalo Delhi for old pension scheme on Nov 3

Vijayawada: AP Non-Gazetted Officers Association state president Bandi Srinivasa Rao appealed to the state government employees to participate in the massive protest to be held in the national capital Delhi on November 3 demanding implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).



He said lakhs of employees will join the protest at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi from various parts of the country. Addressing media at the APNGOs Home in Gandhi Nagar here on Monday, Srinivasa Rao said the employees had been demanding the state governments and the Central government to implement the OPS and scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

He said the APNGOs Association is asking the employees, teachers and workers to take part in Chalo Delhi programme on November 3.

Referring to the state government and pending problems of the contract, outsourced and regular employees, Bandi Srinivasa Rao alleged that the state government is not regularly releasing the bills related to festival advance, medical reimbursement, DA arrears and employees insurance.

He recalled that the state government during the Joint Staff Council meeting had agreed to release the pending bills but failed to implement it.

He reminded that the government also not releasing the surrender leave bills and requested the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to give orders to the officials to release the pending bills and release the DA arrears.

He urged the state government to increase the salaries of the outsourced staff on humanitarian grounds and also demanded the state government to implement the OPS as assured by the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy before the Assembly elections.

APSRTC National Mazdoor Union president P V Ramana Reddy strongly condemned the attack on the RTC driver B R Singh in Kavali in Nellore district by some miscreants. He demanded the arrest of all culprits and severe punishment for brutally beating the driver on duty. Ramana Reddy said the RTC employees are staging protests in all depots across the state demanding the arrest of culprits and condemning the attack on the bus driver, who was driving the bus from Bengaluru to Vijayawada on October 26. APNGOs association state general secretary K A Siva Reddy, state vice-president Srinivasa Raju and others participated in the press meet.