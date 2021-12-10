Vijayawada: Energy Conservation week from Dec 14 to 20

Vijayawada: Government will conduct various programmes across the State from December 14 to 20 to mark the National Energy Conservation Week.

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission will conduct energy conservation rally, nationwide webinar/workshop on internet of things technology in MSME sector, on e-vehicles, on ECBC, workshops involving women, on PAT, DSM and concluding with a valedictory function.

In its endeavor to meet the growing demand for energy with reduced expenditure and to supply 24x7 reliable and high quality power to the consumers in the State, the government has decided to promote energy conservation and energy efficiency in a big way that will help in achieving sustainability of power sector and overall economic development of the State.

Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth said on Thursday the objective of the State government is to achieve cost effective power in the State that may be fulfilled with various best practices in the power sector including implementation of energy conservation and energy efficiency.

Even the common consumer in the State, local bodies and government institutions would benefit with the measures of energy conservation and energy efficiency apart from protecting the environment which is the global phenomenon, the Secretary said.

He requested all the district Collectors to take personal interest and play a proactive role in conducting various awareness programmes at large scale during EC week and penetrate them to the gross root level, duly involving farmers and industrial organisations, NGOs, self help groups, employees and students etc. He informed that the State has achieved annual estimated energy savings of over 5600 MU worth Rs3,800 crore by implementing perform, achieve & trade(PAT), GoI Scheme in energy efficiency industries, LED street lighting program and UJALA (LED bulb distribution),agricultural pumpset program etc. The State also initiated an innovative energy efficiency demonstration through Internet of Things Technology in MSMEs, the secretary said.