Vijayawada: Expedite beautification of retaining wall park, officials told

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspecting the ongoing works in Vijayawada on Tuesday

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar directed the officials concerned to speed up the works of River Krishna Retaining Wall Beautification Park and Ambedkar Park.

Vijayawada(NTR district): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar directed the officials concerned to speed up the works of River Krishna Retaining Wall Beautification Park and Ambedkar Park. On Tuesday, he inspected the ongoing developmental works, which are adjacent to the national highway at Krishna Lanka here.

During his visit, the civic chief expressed unhappiness over the slow pace of the weekly targeted work. He expressed his ire over the officials, who are looking after the beautification work, as no work done during the past week.

Later, Swapnil enquired the officials about the problems faced during the work execution. He asked them to engage workers and machinery for speeding up the works to complete the beautification within the stipulated period.

He also inspected the greenery at Ambedkar Park and gave suggestions to the officials. They were instructed to complete the work within the stipulated time. If necessary, a shift system should be implemented to speed up the work, he said.

VMC Chief Engineer M Prabhakara Rao, Deputy City Planner Jubin Siran Roy, SE Narasimha Maruthi, Executive Engineers ASN Prasad and V Chandrasekhar, DEE Karimulla, ADH Srinivas and others were present on the occasion.

