Vijayawada: Expedite investigation in SC/ST Atrocity cases, officials told

Vijayawada: While reviewing the SC/ST Atrocity cases of the district, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao ordered all the authorities concerned to speed up the investigation. He also asked them for payment of relief to the victims immediately.

The District Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting was held at the Collectorate here on Friday to review the implementation of Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) & Prevention of Atrocities Act (POA Act). As many as 116 victims of SC and ST atrocities in the district were sanctioned around Rs 1.37 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector instructed that compensation to the victims’ families should be given in a stipulated time. He said that at present 35 cases were under investigation and three cases were under pending trial relating to POA Act. He ordered the officials to complete the investigation as soon as possible. He said that steps should be taken to solve these cases promptly and insisted that there is a need for the authorities to act cautiously with witnesses and evidence. He suggested that the authorities should work with the aim of providing full justice to the victims and added that it is the responsibility of everyone to protect the laws and rights provided by the government for the protection of SC and ST communities.

Dilli Rao said steps are being taken to provide Krishna water through pipelines to the people living in 15 Thandas under Kondur mandal. As part of this, the State government has sanctioned Rs 49.91 crore to supply drinking water by diverting Krishna water from Mylavaram to kidney problem-affected Thandas. As soon as the orders are received in this regard, tender process will be completed and work will be undertaken, the Collector informed.

Sub-Collector Adithi Singh, DRO Venkateswarlu, social welfare officer Vijayabarathi, District Tribal Welfare Officer Y Rukmandagaiah and others participated in the meeting.