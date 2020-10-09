Vijayawada: FAPCCI to hold web-based training in export promotion

Vijayawada: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is conducting Web-based sessions on 'Export Marketing–Procedures and Documentation' for three days from October 12 to October 14 from 3 pm to 6 pm, according to Sk Sahabuddin, programme executive.



He said in a statement here on Friday that the commerce department envisages growth in the export of medical, textiles, electronics and toys, plastics, gem and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and processed food items.

Many companies in MSME sector started to focus exclusively on exports and keen to export globally. FAPCCI is conducting online sessions to encourage new entrepreneurs into export business by availing export opportunities. Eminent speakers and senior officials from Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), banks, Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) and customs would participate in the sessions.

The programme is designed for entrepreneurs, merchant exporters, manufacturers and service providers who can attend the programme. The participants could learn more about why export business, how to do export business, how to form an export company, opportunities in exports, what licenses are required, what are delivery terms, payment terms, what documents need to be prepared, how to handle payment risk, how much money is required, how to do export marketing, know about ECGC, what are government policies and export incentives and benefits. The interested may contact Sk. Sahabuddin- Mob: 8309306291, or L Hinduja 7670908388.