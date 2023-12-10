Vijayawada: Farmers’ associations to stage protests tomorrow

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Samithi has decided to stage protests across the State on December 11 demanding the Central government to withdraw cases registered against ryot leaders (Samyukta Kisan Morcha) who took part in an agitation in New Delhi demanding the Central government to withdraw the ‘dark laws.’ The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Samithi leaders met at the Dasari Bhavan, the CPI state office here on Saturday and discussed the cases filed by the Central government. Senior farmers’ leader Y Kesava Rao, Rythu Sangham leaders KVV Prasad, Alla Venkata Gopala Krishna Rao , P Jamaliah, K Narendra and others participated in the meeting held on Saturday.

The farmers’ leaders condemned the registering of 86 new cases on the Samyuktha Kisan Morcha, which agitated for two years in Delhi opposing the black laws that were detrimental to the interests of the farmers.

They demanded the Central government to withdraw the notices issued to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the cases booked against the leaders, who opposed the policies of the Union government.

The farmers’ leaders said they would submit representations to the District Collectors on December 11 with a demand to withdraw cases booked against the Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders in the national capital. They condemned the arrest of Kisan Morcha leader Yudhvir Singh at the Delhi airport and preventing him from attending a seminar abroad.