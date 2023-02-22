Vijayawada: Farmers to participate in 'Chalo Parliament' on Mar 20

Vijayawada (NTR district): Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Samiti State convenor and former Minister Vadde Shobhanadreeswara Rao informed that they would participate in 'Chalo Parliament' on March 20 seeking to solve the farmers' problems in the country.



In a press release on Tuesday here, he said that the Central government didn't implement its assurances that were given at the time of the farmers' agitation held in Delhi. He appealed to the farmers to participate in the event to teach a lesson to the Central government. He alleged that the Union government was cheating farmers by not implementing the given promises.