Vijayawada: Female voters outnumber males in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada : Female voters outnumber male voters in the state, as per the draft electoral rolls released by chief electoral officer (CEO), Andhra Pradesh, Mukhesh Kumar Meena on Friday.

The total number of voters in the state stands at 4,02,21,450, of which 1,98,31,791 are male, 2,03,85,851 female and 3,808 are of third gender. There are 68,150 service voters, of which 65,778 are male and 2,380 are female.

As per the schedule announced by Election Commission of India for summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date, rationalisation/rearrangement of polling stations and updation took place from August 22, 2023 to October 9, 2023.

According to the draft rolls, new voters in the age of 18-19 years is 2,88,155. Anantapur has highest number of voters (19,79,775) while Alluri Sitrarama Raju district has lowest number of 7,40,857 voters.

The preparation of supplements and integrated draft roll with reference to January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date took place from October 10 to October 26. As per the revision activities, the draft electoral rolls were published on Friday and the period of filing claims and objections will be from Friday (October 27) to December 9.

Disposal of claims and objections by December 12, 2023. Checking of health parameters and obtaining commission’s permission for final publication will be on January 1, 2024 and final publication of electoral rolls will be on January 5, 2024.

Chief electoral officer Meen said that special campaign will be conducted on lodging of claims and objections on November 4 and 5 and again on December 2 and 3. He said all the eligible citizens who are going to attain age of 18 years on any qualifying dates in the year 2024 i.e April 1, 2024, July 1, 2024 or October 1, 2024 may file their claim for inclusion in the electoral roll.