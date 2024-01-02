Vijayawada: Five-day Bhavani Deeksha Viramana begins tomorrow

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam administration is making elaborate arrangements for the Bhavani Deeksha Viramana to be held from January 3 to 7 at the temple. It is expected that five lakh devotees will arrive for the annual ritual.

Queue lines are arranged from Canal road to the temple and other arrangements like Prasadam counters are made at the Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam.

Tonsure centres and bathing arrangements are being made near the ghats. Every year, lakhs of devotees visit the temple for the Deeksha Viramana. The officials are also making arrangements for the Homam and performing the rituals.

Temple trust board chairman Karnati Ramamohana Rao and executive officer KS Rama Rao along with officials are monitoring the arrangements for the Deeksha Viramana.