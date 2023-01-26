Vijayawada: Force Motors launches prestigious Citiline MUV

Vijayawada: Pune-based auto major Force Motors launched the Citiline, India's first 10-seater modular utility vehicle (MUV) with all forward-facing seats here. Regional head of Force Motors Ajay Bansal and state head of Andhra Pradesh and Telangansa C B Joshi released the vehicle in the market amidst sizable number of customers.

Saboo Brothers, authorised dealer of Force Motors, delivered four vehicles on its launch and are looking forward to enable many more small businesses and provide comfortable world class journey to Indian families through this path breaking product, according to managing partner Piyush Saboo.

According to Ajay Bansal, the Citiline with its forward-facing seats arrangement is ideal for long outstation trips with family and friends to tourist destinations and pilgrimage centres. Rather than take two cars, groups of up to nine adults can experience the joy of travelling together comfortably and in a cost-effective manner.

Explaining the features of 10-seater, senior of Force Motor Amitabh Mohanty said, "Citiline comes with many customer-friendly features like powerful dual air-conditioning system, central locking, power windows, multiple USB charging ports, rear parking sensors, bottle holders and folding type last row seat to accommodate luggage while travelling in smaller groups."

C B Joshi said, "Citiline is a truly unique offering from the company. It will bring about a paradigm change in the way people travel in small groups whether for holidays or for daily commutes." Rakesh Maru, president, sales and marketing, also spoke.