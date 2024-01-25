Vijayawada: Foundation Day of UP, Dadra, Nagar Haveli & Daman, Diu celebrated

Vijayawada : Governor S Abdul Nazeer was the chief guest at the Formation Day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu held at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, as part of ‘Ek Bharat Sreshth Bharat’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Uttar Pradesh is one of the most ancient cradles of Indian culture, where the roots of the country’s history and heritage can be traced.

It is home to Triveni Sangam of the holy rivers of Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, among other incredible places and the story of Ramayana and Mahabharata r evolves around the dynasties that ruled the State over the centuries and Great thinkers like Gautam Buddha, Mahavir, Parshwanath, Asoka etc., have set their foot on this land, said the Governor. He also said that recently the whole nation has witnessed the historic event of consecration of Sri Ram Lalla’s idol at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The Governor said that the territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli was merged with the neighbouring UT of Daman and Diu to form the new union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on January 26, 2020, and both the regions have a vibrant heritage in the form of cuisine, customs and culture, arts and crafts, dances and rituals.

He said that Foundation of Day of different States and UTs is celebrated to forge a strong relationship and bonding among all the people of the country, and promote mutual understanding between different States and Union Territories, through the concept of ‘One Nation - One People.’

Students hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, studying in various local educational institutions attended the programme and spoke on the occasion. They performed folk dances. Officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan have also attended the programme.