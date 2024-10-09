Vijayawada: Free medical camp on Oct 19

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority will be organising a free medical camp on October 19 for the residents of Vambay colony which was affected by Budameru floods recently, said member secretary of the Authority and District and Sessions Judge Majji Babita.

Addressing the organising committee of the medical camp, the district judge said that it had come to the notice of the Authority that the residents of the colony are facing health problems. District Medical and Health officer Dr Suhasini Devi attended the meeting.

Later, addressing the media, the district judge said that specialist doctors including cardiologists, gynaecologists, paediatricians, orthopaedic surgeons would attend the medical camp and 62 varieties of tests would be conducted.

The district judge appealed to people to make use of the services of the specialist doctors in the medical camp. Secretaries of State Legal Services Authority Dr H Amara Rangeswara Rao and N Jejeswara Rao, Dr C Navin and others were present.