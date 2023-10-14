Vijayawada: Government ensured all facilities for Naidu in prison says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Vijayawada : YSRCP general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu is a mere a remand prisoner lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail in “skill development scam.”

However following the directions of the State government, the jail authorities provided all facilities to Naidu and doctors are monitoring his health round-the-clock.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party office here on Friday, Sajjala said that the TDP and some section of media were resorting to false campaign on Chandrababu Naidu’s health stating mosquito menace in the jail and alleging life risk to Naidu.

He said that the TDP leaders started blaming police and jail officials. Sajjala recalled that the family members of Naidu earlier stated that Naidu is healthy and now they are blaming the State government on lack of facilities.

Brushing aside the allegations of Naidu’ ill-health due to administration of steroids, Sajjala said that if Naidu fell ill, it could be due to the food being served by the family members. He said that in fact Naidu gained weight by one kg at the prison.

Referring to reported rashes on Naidu’s skin, he said that it could be due to the humid weather and all other prisoners were facing the same problems due to sultry conditions. Sajjala alleged that the TDP leaders were trying to bring out Naidu from the prison on one pretext or the other. He condemned TDP leader Buddha Venkanna for creating a scene at the Chief Minister’s camp office on the pretext of meeting him on Friday.

Stating that Lokesh enacted a drama in New Delhi with regard to his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sajjala said that the TDP and its supporting media portrayed the meeting as an explanation given by Amit Shah that the BJP has no role in Naidu’s arrest.

He said Lokesh tried to give a picture that there are no differences between the TDP and BJP. As Purandeswari is acting on behalf of TDP, some other senior BJP leader should give explanation on the Lokesh-Amit Shah meet, he demanded.

He reiterated that after one-and-a-half years of investigation, the CID filed a case against Naidu for ‘siphoning off huge amount in the skill development case.

At the beginning, the Central agencies including the GST intelligence wing, Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate gave a hint on the “skill development scam” and the ED made arrests later.

He said the I-T and GST agencies which come under the Central government raised the issue of “skill development scam” during the Naidu regime itself. Referring to the inner ring road case, he alleged that Lokesh has been misleading people on CID questioning. He said that the Heritage lost only 24 cents of the total 9.71 acres but not the entire land.

Sajjala said Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan have no commitment on the development of AP and they do not have their homes in AP. He pointed out that Naidu constructed a house in Hyderabad.