Vijayawada: Government rejects move to allocate Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams funds for Tirupati development

Vijayawada/Tirupati : In a significant development, the state government on Friday rejected Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) proposal for allocation of 1 per cent from its annual budget for Tirupati city development.

The TTD trust board in its meeting on October 9, at the behest of city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy unanimously passed a resolution for allocation 1 per cent from TTD budget and sent the proposal for the government approval.

However, the decision stirred strong protest from BJP and Hindu organisations, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad which called for a dharna in all districts on Saturday while the former MLA and TDP leader M Sugunamma also expressed her reservation on allocation of TTD funds for city development The communists and YSRCP hailed the decision while many wanted to hike it to 5 or 10 per cent allocation from TTD budget.

Against this backdrop, special chief secretary to government (endowments) R Kari Kala Valaven issued orders rejecting the TTD proposal for allocation of 1 per cent from its budget, on Friday, sensing the opposition from various sections.

Those opposing TTD allocation of funds maintain that the temple management is already providing liberal financial assistance to city development and also for health and education, citing TTD funds for Srinivasa Setu Rs 660 crore flyover, CGF for development of temples and also huge amount to run 12 educational institutions including PG colleges, polytechnic, Ayurvedic college, SVMS BIRRD, Children Heart Care Centre and allocation from its budget added more to it burn. They also alleged that the proposal was also keeping an eye on the coming elections.

It may be noted that the TTD annual budget is around Rs 4,000 crore in which 1 per cent will come about Rs 40 crore annually.