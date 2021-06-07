Vijayawada: Government urged to reconsider property tax hike

Vijayawada: In a memorandum submitted to Endowment Minister Velampalli Srinivas, CPM State executive member Ch Babu Rao and district executive member Donepudi Kasinath appealed to the State government to reconsider imposition of property tax basing on value of the property and enhanced garbage collection tax from the citizens. They appealed to the government to withdraw the notification.

The CPM leaders pointed out in the memorandum that it would be burdensome to the citizens at a time they are reeling under severe stress due to the loss of income under Covid conditions. They said that as per the recent notification, the property tax would be enhanced by 0.15 per cent on residential houses, 0.3 per cent on commercial and non-residential buildings, and 0.5 per cent on vacant land which are applicable for this year only. The GO No 198 issued after amendment to the municipal laws which states that the property tax would be levied 0.5 per cent on residential houses and 2 percent on commercial buildings.

The CPM leaders said that it was against the rules to pass resolution by the officials in the name of council when there was no elected council and issuing notification after four months basing on that resolution. Now there is an elected council and the resolution passed by the officials would become invalid.

In another resolution, the CPM leaders appealed to the government to come to the rescue of the Covid19 victims' families by providing necessary infrastructure in the hospitals including medicines, ICU beds, and sufficient oxygen. Administering of vaccine should be intensified and streamlined to avoid confusion.

They sought strict action against the blackmarketing of Remdesivir and medicine for black fungus.

They also demanded Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the families where their members succumbed to Covid.