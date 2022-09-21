Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan invited for Dasara festivities

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Executive Officer D Bhramaramba along with temple priests and officials, called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, and invited the Governor to participate in Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri, scheduled to begin from September 26.

The Executive Officer informed the Governor that the Dasara festivities are scheduled to begin from September 26 and will continue till October 5, with Sri Kanakadurga Ammavaru giving darshan to devotees in nine different Alankaranams during Dasara festivities. On the fifth day, the presiding deities of the temple will be taken on 'Hamsa Vahanam' as part of Teppotsavam in Krishna River.

The EO briefed the Governor that all arrangements have made to conduct the festivities to provide amenities and hassle-free darshan to the devotees. The priests of Durga temple offered blessings and presented Theertha Prasadams to Governor Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan.