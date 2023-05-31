Live
Vijayawada: Govt urged to drop decision to hike land market value
Highlights
Vijayawada: National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Vijayawada Chapter president B Amarnath and general secretary G Hariprasad requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take back the decision of increasing the market value prices of land, which is going to be implemented from June 1.
At a a press meet here on Tuesday, they said that at present the real estate sector was facing so many difficulties and at this time the hike in the market value of the lands can lead to more troubles for lakhs of realtors, builders and commoners. They requested the CM to kindly call off the decision and help the real estate sector.
NAREDCO Chapter chairman Gadde Raja Lingam and others were present at the press meet.
