Vijayawada: Guv launches TB Seal sale campaign

Highlights
Governor S Abdul Nazeer inaugurated the 74th TB Seal sale campaign by releasing the TB Seal at a programme held in Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.
Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer inaugurated the 74th TB Seal sale campaign by releasing the TB Seal at a programme held in Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.
Dr P Jayakar Babu, honorary general secretary of the TB Association of Andhra Pradesh briefed the Governor on the activities taken up by the Association through its district branches, duly supplementing and complementing the efforts of the Central and the state governments in implementation of the National TB Elimination Programme.
The Governor congratulated the officials of the TB Association of Andhra Pradesh for the prestigious “Khushi Ram Shield” award received by them from the TB Association of India. The officials of the TB Association of Andhra Pradesh were also present.
