Vijayawada: GVL Narasimha Rao warns government against minority sub-plan

Vijayawada: Coming down heavily on the YSRCP government, Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao warned it here on Thursday that to desist from introducing a sub-plan for minorities as it would be against the Constitution to implement sub plans basing on religion.

Addressing the media, the MP, who is also the chairman of the Spice Task Force, advised the government not to play vote bank politics by humiliating Hindus. "It is nothing but appeasing politics to restrict the Chaviti celebrations and conducting Christmas at the police station last year," he pointed out.

Referring to the statement of ruling party leaders that they would install the statue of Tippu Sultan, he said that it was a shameless attempt to appease minorities as if there were no freedom fighters in the state.

Narasimha Rao said that the minority sub-plan proposal discussed by the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, is unconstitutional and a move to appease minorities. Instead of implementing the SC and ST sub-plans effectively, the government is bent on vote bank politics with the introduction of minority sub-plan.

Strongly objecting to the jumbo trust board for the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams, he wondered what was the reason behind the appointment of 50 special invitees to the 25-member trust board. He said that the government is using the temple trusts boards to find employment to the politicians.

Narasimha Rao demanded the state government to announce centenary celebrations to the greatest singer of all times Ghantasala Vekateswara Rao on December 4 this year. Recently, he visited the native village of the singer Tekupalli and saw his ancestral home which is in dilapidated condition. It is sad that neither the government nor the film industry thought of preserving it.