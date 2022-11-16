Vijayawada: Handbook on rights of married women released

Vijayawada(NTR District): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan released a handbook on 'Rights of Married women -- Do's and Don'ts while fighting for Rights' compiled by MAARPU Trust, Vijayawada-based charitable institution, at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The Trust was established by two noted freedom fighters Ravuri Arjuna Rao and Ravuri Manorama to work in the areas of education, nutrition and women empowerment among other programmes.

As part of its one of the activities, the Trust brought out the handbook to enlighten married women about their rights in case of any problem arise in their marital lives and also to make women know what they should do and what they should not.

While releasing the handbook, the Governor lauded the efforts of MAARPU Trust in bringing out the handbook and expressed hope that married women in distress out of marital lives will use the book to find a way out for solving their problems.

Special Chief Secretary of Governor RP Sisodia said that such books should be made available in all universities and colleges in addition to the public libraries to enlighten the womenfolk on issues that concerned their marital lives.

MAARPU Trust Director and AP Mahila Commission former director R Suez, High Court advocate Anupama Darla, MAARPU trustee R Sadik and Misha Gora participated in the programme.