Vijayawada: Heavy rains lash several places in State

Vijayawada: Heavy rains lashed several places in the State during the last 24 hours due to the impact of the low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal on Andhra Pradesh and Odisha border. The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast normal to heavy rains in the State and suggested the district administration to be on alert in view of normal to heavy rains.

The rains are occurring when the farmers are eagerly waiting for them. North coastal districts have received more rainfall compared to the South coastal districts and the Rayalaseema region. Rains inundated the farmlands in areas of the state.

The IMD issued red and orange alert warning for three days and forecast heavy rains in some parts of the State. The district officials in the erstwhile Godavari districts are on high alert and taking measures to evacuate the people to the safer areas in case the flood levels rise in River Godavari.

Most areas of the State received 2 to 7 cm rainfall during the past 24 hours. Meteorological centre, Amaravati, on Tuesday announced that Ranastalam (Srikakulam district) and Tiruvur mandal in NTR district received the highest of 7 cm rainfall during the last 24 hours. Nuzvid in Eluru district received rainfall of 6 cm and Peddapuram (Kakinada) 6 cm.

The rainfall recorded in other places are: Palasa of Srikakulam 5 cm, Srungavarapukota in Vizianagaram district 5 cm, Amalapuram of B R Ambedkar Konaseema district 5 cm, Kalingapatnam of Srikakulam) 5 cm, Kukunoor in Eluru district 4 cm, Kunavaram of Alluri Sitaramaraju district 4, Palakonda of Parvathipuram Manya district 4, Salur of Parvathipuram Manyam district 4 cm, Vijayawada in NTR district 4, Machilipatnam in Krishna district 4, Veeraghattam of Parvathipuram Manyam 4 cm and Vizianagaram mandal 4 cm. Besides, 1 to 3 cm of rainfall was recorded in more than 150 mandals of the State during the last 24 hours. Normal life was disrupted due to heavy rainfall in some parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rains forecast: The IMD issued extreme rainfall alert to Kurnool, Nandyal, Palnadu, NTR, West Godavari and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts on July 26. Anantapur, YSR Kadapa and Nellore districts are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 26. Heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Kurnool, Nandyal, Palnadu, NTR, West Godavari, Eluru and ASR districts on July 27.

On July 28 and 29, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over the north Coastal AP and Yanam. Strong winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph are likely at Isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.