Vijayawada: High Court Judge, HRC chairman worship at Durga temple

Vijayawada(NTR district): High Court Judge Justice U Durga Prasada Rao visited the Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday and had darshan of the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. During his visit, he performed special puja to the goddess along with family.

Temple authorities and priests gave him a warm welcome as per the tradition and later gave him Veda asirvachanam and Prasadam.

Meanwhile, State Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice Seetha Rama Murthy also worshipped the Goddess on Sunday. He visited the temple along with his family and offered special puja to the presiding deity. Priests offered him Prasadam along with Veda asirvachanam.

On the other hand, in view of the huge rush of the devotees, the temple authorities have taken special measures. Temple EO D Bramarambha supervised the devotees' movement and ordered the staff to take special steps to ensure hassle-free darshan to the devotees.