Vijayawada: Hospital conducts vaccine drive for health workers

Vijayawada: Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada conducted a vaccine drive for their frontline healthcare works. Around 800 beneficiaries are being vaccinated in this first phase. All the staff were sensitized about their job responsibilities. On first day 100 beneficiaries received vaccine, the drive will be extended for eight days to cover all beneficiaries listed. The drive was smooth sailing owing to the preparation and training provided to the vaccination team over the last week in collaboration with government health officials.

Speaking on the commencement of the vaccination drive, Dr Manoj Kumar, consultant - general physician, internal medicine, Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada said, "We have been following many precautionary measures like wearing a mask, sanitizing, social distancing, etc. Taking a vaccination could be the best potential alternative to keep oneself from contacting the virus. I urge people, when given a chance, to go ahead and opt for vaccination and don't fall prey to various misconceptions or myths."

He said the drive started on January 27 and would last for another five days.