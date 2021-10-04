Vijayawada: Hundreds participate in cycle rally, Walkathon

Vijayawada: Hundreds of youth and adults enthusiastically participated in the cycle rally and walkathon programme conducted by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Sunday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Special Chief Secretary, Revenue department Dr Rajath Bhargava, inaugurated the cycle rally at Benz Circle here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajath Bhargava said that he was very happy to participate in the events conducted by the VMC to mark the 75 years of India's Independence, Azadi Ka Amrut. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Azadi Ka Amrut programmes in India and State.

He said the VMC is creating awareness on the cleanliness, environment protection and pollution control as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut celebrations.

Krishna district Collector J Nivas, Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and others spoke on the occasion.

They congratulated the participants in the cycle rally and walkathon. Hundreds of youth and adults joyfully participated in the walkathon from Tummalapalli Kalakshetram to Indira Gandhi municipal corporation stadium.

Cycle rally was conducted from Benz Circle to IGMC stadium passing through Ramavarappadu, BRTS Road, Police Control Room.

Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu presented the medal to the participants and congratulated them. Children performed cultural programmes and yoga.