Live
- Jains observe ‘Ayambil’ to atone for animal slaughter on Bakrid
- Eid-ul-Adha celebrations hit a high note across city
- ‘Mem Famous’ available in OTT from today
- In death Ravi lit up the lives of four people by donating organs
- State BC Commission urge instant action on Rohini Commission Report
- Hyderabad Metro Corridor II train to run with 30-min delay
- VHP warns TSPSC not to hurt sentiments of Hindus
- Nine years of BRS rule was just a trial: KTR
- Home kitchens turn too hot as green chilli prices surge
- Jaago Voter…Choose Your Leader: Aspirants line up for BRS, BJP tickets
Vijayawada: Indian Bank conducts mega SHG outreach camp
Mega SHG outreach camp of Indian Bank under FGMO, Hyderabad span, was held in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
Vijayawada: Mega SHG outreach camp of Indian Bank under FGMO, Hyderabad span, was held in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
Executive Director Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, Field General Manager, Hyderabad Ganesaraman A, General Manager (Rural Banking) Mani Subramanian, Zonal Manager, Vijayawada VVRK Subrahmanyam, Zonal Manager, Amaravathi D Suryanaraya Murthy, DZM/Vijayawada Biswanath Das and DZM, Amaravathi K Krishna Mohan and officials of other zones were connected virtually.
About 3,844 Self Help Groups have been sanctioned Rs 506.60 crore under FGMO, Hyderabad span. Customers were on boarded to digital platform viz. INDOASIS and QR Code.
In line with DFS, government of India, gram panchayat level saturation programme for PMJJBY & PMSBY conducted on Wednesday at Vanukuru village. QR Code was issued to customers under Digital Transformation campaign. Cheques worth Rs 2 lakh each were handed over to PMJJBY claimants B Karuna, S Lakshmi, Ch Rajesh and S Durga Rao on this occasion.