Vijayawada: Indian Bank conducts mega SHG outreach camp

Vijayawada: Mega SHG outreach camp of Indian Bank under FGMO, Hyderabad span, was held in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Executive Director Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, Field General Manager, Hyderabad Ganesaraman A, General Manager (Rural Banking) Mani Subramanian, Zonal Manager, Vijayawada VVRK Subrahmanyam, Zonal Manager, Amaravathi D Suryanaraya Murthy, DZM/Vijayawada Biswanath Das and DZM, Amaravathi K Krishna Mohan and officials of other zones were connected virtually.

About 3,844 Self Help Groups have been sanctioned Rs 506.60 crore under FGMO, Hyderabad span. Customers were on boarded to digital platform viz. INDOASIS and QR Code.

In line with DFS, government of India, gram panchayat level saturation programme for PMJJBY & PMSBY conducted on Wednesday at Vanukuru village. QR Code was issued to customers under Digital Transformation campaign. Cheques worth Rs 2 lakh each were handed over to PMJJBY claimants B Karuna, S Lakshmi, Ch Rajesh and S Durga Rao on this occasion.