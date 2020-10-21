Vijayawada: International poets meet in December

Vijayawada: Sandeep Mandava, CEO of the Malaxmi Group and Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, CEO of the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) in a statement here on Tuesday said that the process of registration to participate in the Amaravati Poetic Prism-2020, a virtual international multilingual poets meet scheduled on December 19 and 20 is launched.



The registration is open from Tuesday onwards and closes on November 10.

They also said that the CCVA, CSR wing of the Malaxmi Group, have been organising the event for the past five years and even entered the prestigious Limca Book of Records and the poets' meets saw the participation of reputed poets from India and abroad representing various world languages.

Dr Sivanagi Reddy said that in view of the Covid-19, CCVA is organising the virtual poets meet. Only 100 best poems will be selected and the respective poets would be invited to recite their poems virtually during the two-day meet. Sandeep Mandava said that the poets can register their names and send their poems by logging www.ccva.in, they added.