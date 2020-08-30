Vijayawada: Jaggaiahpet cops perform last rites of Corona victim

Vijayawada: Displaying highest human values and giving a strong message to those people it is not correct to abandon the Covid deceased bodies, the Jaggaiahpet police with the help of sanitation staff, have performed the funeral of a 26-year-old, who died of Covid-19, in RTC colony in Jaggaiahpet on Saturday.



According to information, a 26-year old married youth died of Covid-19 under Jaggaiahpet police station limits on Saturday. Unfortunately, none of the relatives, friends and neighbours came forward to perform the last rites and the wife of victim was in hapless condition. Moreover, she is a pregnant. Touched with the pitiful condition of the family, Jaggaiahpet Sub-Inspector K V Ramarao and other police personnel took the initiative and performed the last rites with the help of sanitisation staff as per the Covid protocol norms.

The police have suggested the people to come forward to perform the last rites of Covid affected persons stating that it is not correct to discriminate the families infected with the ailment. They appealed to the people to avoid social stigma and show solidarity and sympathy to the affected families. Nandigama DSP G Ramana Murthy, Station House Officer Chandrasekhar have congratulated K V Ramarao and other police personnel.