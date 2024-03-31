Live
Vijayawada: Jana Sena allots Machiliapatnam Lok Sabha ticket to Balashowry
- •There was a talk of party considering name of Bandaru Narasimha Rao as its candidate
- •But party chief Pawan confirms candidature of Balashowry after a meeting with him
- •Though the sitting MP, he is facing a strong opponent in YSRCP’s Dr Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao, son of former minister Simhadri Satyanarayana
Vijayawada : Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan Machilipatnam Lok Sabha ticket to Vallabhaneni Balashowry on Saturday.
It may be noted that Balashowry, who is sitting YSRCP MP of Machilipatnam, resigned from the party in January when the party denied him ticket to contest again from Machilipatnam.
He joined Jana Sena in February as he has good contacts with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. As the Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency was given to Jana Sena as part of TDP-Jana Sena-BJP combine poll alliance, the Jana Sena finalised the candidature of Balashowry. The candidature of Balashowry was eclipsed for some time when there was speculation that Bandaru Narasimha Rao would be fielded by the party in Machilipatnam. Putting an end to the speculation, JSP confirmed Balashowry’s name on Saturday.
It may be noted that there were differences between former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and Balashowry though both of them belonged to YSRCP. Balashowry met Pawan Kalyan on Friday and finally Pawan decided that he would a suitable candidate for Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency.
JSP is yet to finalise the name of Avanigadda Assembly constituency candidate. Though Balashowry has good hold in Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency, he has to face stiff competition from YSRCP Congress candidate Dr Simhadi Chandrasekhara Rao whose father Simhadri Satyanarayana served as minister several times.
Balashowry won the 2019 election with a margin of more than 60,000 votes defeating TDP candidate and the then sitting MP Konakalla Narayana Rao. He also served as Tenali MP during 2004-2009.