Vijayawada: Karur Vysya Bank staff donates blood

Vijayawada: Karur Vysya Bank in association with Lions Club of Vijayawada East and Andhra Pradesh Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association organised a blood donation camp at the Divisional Office of Karur Vysya Bank here on Friday.

Chigurupati Manjuvani Varaprasad Lions 316D Blood Bank facilitated the blood donation.

The staff of Karur Vysya Bank donated blood in the presence of its Divisional Head KVS Prasad, Lions Club president Dr B Hanumaiah, Club District Governor JN Sankar and past presidents JV Subrahmanyam and P Siva Raju.

KVS Prasad stated that his bank not only actively conducts banking business but also conducts blood donation camps by its employees to meet the needs of people.

President Ln Dr B Hanumaiah stated that with one person’s blood we can save three persons. Total 30 units of blood were collected from the bank staff.