Vijayawada: Kids throng riverfront to beat heat

Vijayawada(NTR district): Dozens of children from various schools in Vijayawada and Mangalagiri-Tadepalli thronged the river bank this Sunday dawn for participating in the 'Children for Nature' camp. Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association's (AWARA) Swim & Rescue Academy has been organising this camp every weekend.

At the stride of dawn, a 3K Run was flagged off on the sands under Varadhi on the south bank, which ended with a relaxing treat of yoga on the waterfront sunrise.

Advanced swimmers raced to cross the river, while the novices took basic lessons wearing safety gear.

Trained coach coordinator Sakuntala Devi, who specialises in women and child training and oversaw the camp arrangements, said that combining swim coaching with lifesaving skills laced with plenty of fun, is the highlight of these Swim Sundays.

Prof Ajay Katragadda, founder of AWARA movement, said that clearing up the river waters of the plastic flotsam is an essential ending of this camp training and is our way of giving back to our river and environment.

Parents interested in enrolling in these free Swim Sundays, may WhatsApp on 9494126812, the organisers notified.