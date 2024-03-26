Live
Vijayawada: KLU students perform flash mob
The university to hold national-level cultural & youth festival ARTHROB-2024 on March 27 & 28
Vijayawada: The students of KL Deemed to be University performed a flash mob at the Trendset Mall here on Monday in connection with the forthcoming national-level literary, cultural and youth festival ARTHROB-2024 to be organised on March 27 and 28 under the aegis of BA IAS wing of the university.
Head of BA IAS department Dr B Sivanagayya addressing the students said that the ARTHROB would present various competitions including Mock Parliament, quiz, folk and western dance and also competitions in music, literary, and painting, DJ Night and others. The flash mob depicted their talent to underscore the importance of the forthcoming festival, he said.
A sizable number of people including students of various colleges watched the flash mob and many of the students registered their names to participate in the competitions.
University Dean Dr M Kishore Babu, deputy head of Arts department Dr K Anil Kumar, Dr R Sai Kumar, programme conveners Dr G Venkateswarlu, Dr Balaji Manasa Rao, students coordinators Swamy, Ashok and others participated.