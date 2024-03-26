  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: KLU students perform flash mob

Students of KL Deemed to be University performing flash mob at Trendset Mall in Vijayawada on Monday
x

Students of KL Deemed to be University performing flash mob at Trendset Mall in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

The university to hold national-level cultural & youth festival ARTHROB-2024 on March 27 & 28

Vijayawada: The students of KL Deemed to be University performed a flash mob at the Trendset Mall here on Monday in connection with the forthcoming national-level literary, cultural and youth festival ARTHROB-2024 to be organised on March 27 and 28 under the aegis of BA IAS wing of the university.

Head of BA IAS department Dr B Sivanagayya addressing the students said that the ARTHROB would present various competitions including Mock Parliament, quiz, folk and western dance and also competitions in music, literary, and painting, DJ Night and others. The flash mob depicted their talent to underscore the importance of the forthcoming festival, he said.

A sizable number of people including students of various colleges watched the flash mob and many of the students registered their names to participate in the competitions.

University Dean Dr M Kishore Babu, deputy head of Arts department Dr K Anil Kumar, Dr R Sai Kumar, programme conveners Dr G Venkateswarlu, Dr Balaji Manasa Rao, students coordinators Swamy, Ashok and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X