Vijayawada: Kolusu inaugurates election campaign office in Nuzvid

TDP leader and Nuzvid Assembly constituency TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidate Kolusu Parthasarathy at the election campaign office inauguration programme in Nuzvid on Wednesday

Highlights

  • • Party cadre are urged to work with dedication and commitment for the victory of NDA alliance in the Assembly elections
  • • Eluru Lok Sabha constituency NDA alliance candidate P Mahesh Yadav participates in the programme

Vijayawada : TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance Nuzvid Assembly constituency candidate Kolusu Parthasarathy on Wednesday inaugurated the election campaign office in Nuzvid. Amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras by the priests and in the presence of a large number of TDP, BJP and Jana Sena workers and supporters Kolusu Parthasarathy inaugurated the office in NTR colony on Konnamgunta road in Nuzvid.

Speaking on the occasion, Kolusu urged the party cadre to work with dedication and commitment for the victory of NDA alliance in the Assembly elections to be held on May 13. He appealed to the party cadre in the rural areas to work collectively for the victory in the Assembly elections.

He said everyone should be involved for the victory and development of the Nuzvid assembly constituency. Parthasarathy, the sitting MLA of Penamaluru constituency quit the YSRCP and joined the TDP and is contesting from Nuzvid. Eluru Lok Sabha constituency NDA alliance candidate P Mahesh Yadav participated in the programme and expressed his solidarity.

