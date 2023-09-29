Vijayawada: Krishna dist junior Rugby teams selected

Vijayawada : Krishna District Rugby Association (KDRA) has selected the district junior boys and girls teams to participate in the Andhra Pradesh State Inter-District Junior Rugby Championship which is scheduled at Kurnool from October 1 to 2. As many as 55 players attended the selection trials that were held at the Zilla Parishad High School at Nunna near Vijayawada on Thursday.

Krishna District Rugby Association Secretary N Chandra Kala started the selection trials. To select the outstanding players, the association conducted trial matches. Later, the best players were selected for the Krishna district team.

Junior boys:



K Rahul, L Muralidhar, U Venkata Ramana (Vikas Polytechnic College, Nunna), P Yaswanth Kumar (Andhra Loyola College), G Billahari Sai Babu (Sri Chaitanya, Bhavanipuram), M Lakshminarayana (KBN College), Y Jikri Reddy, Abhishek, T Rajamouli, G Amar Subhash (ZPHS, Nunna), M Harshitha Kumar (ZPHS, Unguturu), M Durga Prasad (Vijayawada), K Suguna Rao (Coach), MV Satya Prasad (Manager)

Junior girls:



D Chinni (SRR & CVR), G Ganga Bhavani (Sri Chaitanya), S Keerthana, Y Sudharani, Y Nandini (ZPHS, Unguturu), T Harika (United Hotel Management), V Geethasri (GJC, Krishna Lanka), G Ramya Sri (Sri Chaitanya Bharathi, H Junction), K Divya, D Saranya, V Vidya Rani, S Likhitha (ZPHS, Nunna), T Sri Latha (Coach), Kranthi (Manager)