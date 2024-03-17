Vijayawada: Kuppam, Pulivendula draw special attention

Vijayawada : Pulivendula and Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh assume the status of key constituencies as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will be contesting from there respectively in the upcoming Assembly polls. According to the EC announcement on Saturday, elections will be held on May 13.

Even Mangalagiri constituency enjoys similar limelight in the backdrop of Nara Lokesh, son former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aiming to represent it.

Located in the Kadapa district of the Rayalaseema region, Pulivendula has been a bastion of Jagan's family for decades together. Prior to him the seat was represented by his late father and former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. By virtue of being the home constituency of the CM, Pulivedula received special attention.

On March 10, Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled a slew of projects in Pulivendula town. After Jagan became the CM the state government issued a notification upgrading Pulivendula into a firs t grade municipality from a second grade one. With 2.27 lakh voters, who include 1.1 lakh male and an equal number of female voters and 19 third gender voters, the constituency was given utmost priority and enjoys excellent civic infrastructure and educational institutions including medical college.

V Varaprasad, Pulivendula municipal chairman, claimed that there are no major or long pending issues here but a case of assigned land being sub judice. He noted that a government official in the past took back some assigned land from Dalits who went to the court to reclaim it and the case is sub judice.

Meanwhile, TDP's M Ravindranath Reddy (B.Tech Ravi) has been announced as the NDA alliance's candidate to take on Jagan Mohan Reddy in the forthcoming polls in Pulivendula constituency.

Kuppam has been represented by the TDP supremo Naidu multiple times. YSRCP has announced 35-year-old Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharat to take on Naidu in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Son of a former IAS officer K Chandramouli, Bharat noted that though Naidu has been representing Kuppam for a long time, he has left enough vacuum for YSRCP to enter and fill it in the past five years. “Lots of unresolved issues are there,” he says.