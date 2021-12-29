Vijayawada: Leaders on bail will go to jail again, predicts Javadekar

Vijayawada: BJP senior leader and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Tuesday that a number of leaders in Andhra Pradesh are on bail and they would sure go back to jail.

Addressing the Prajagraha Sabha organised by the state unit of the party, the BJP leader said that the three family political parties, TDP, TRS and YSRCP, are indulging in massive corruption in AP and Telangana Castigating the YSRCP rule as 'destructive', he said that the state government was running the administration with the revenue coming from the excise department setting aside its promise to impose prohibition in the state.

None of the promises made by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was being fulfilled, he pointed out. Javadekar ridiculed the state government for giving their name to the Central government schemes. "The Jagananna Colonies that are being constructed are actually Modi Colonies."

Though permissions were given to Polavaram project seven years ago, till now the project has not been completed, he remarked. He said that the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP are making a big issue on capital Amaravati. He stated that on the way to the meeting he saw a poster of the movie 'Pushpa' and recalled that the Central government has constituted SIT to probe red sanders smuggling which was cancelled in the state.

He said that the state needs a leadership that would benefit the people of the state and expressed hope that the BJP will win the 2024 election in Andhra Pradesh. BJP AP president Somu Veerraju lamented that development in the state had stagnated due to the ruling YSRCP and the TDP. He said that the state was run by the funds of the Central government and the YSRCP was pasting its stickers on the Central schemes. "We never went to jail and we will not go to jail in future. We are not afraid of anyone," he said adding that the ruling party leaders were striving hard to accumulate assets as much as possible.

Veerraju said that in protest against the state government's policies, the BJP has organised Prajagrahana Sabha. Only with the BJP leadership, the state would develop multi dimensionally. The state BJP president appealed to people to give one chance to the BJP to see the difference in the administration. "The capital city would be built at Amaravati if the BJP comes to power in AP," he asserted. The BJP was still protecting the Visakhapatnam steel plant and the Central government was compensating the steel plant loss of Rs 3,000 crore. He said that there is no future for TDP in AP and BJP is the only alternative in the state, he added.

Sizable number of the BJP leaders from all over the state participated in the Prajagra Sabha.