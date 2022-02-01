Vijayawada: Level crossing between Gullipadu, Narsipatnam stations closed

Vijayawada: Following the construction of limited height subway (LHS) between Gullipadu and Narsipatnam road stations, the South Central Railway on Monday permanently closed manned level crossing gate between the two stations to divert the road traffic. Hence, the SCR Vijayawada division appealed to the road users to use the newly constructed subway.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan congratulated Senior DEN (Coordination) E Santharam, DEN (Bridges) Ramana Rao and the engineering team for commissioning the LHS and for permanently closing the level crossing in expeditious manner.

The DRM said that the division is making all out efforts to permanently close level crossings by providing RUBs (road under bridge) or LHS (limited height subway) at important points to enhance the safety in operations and to increase sectional speed of the coaching and goods traffic.